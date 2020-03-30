Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re in the midst of unprecedented times.

So with the NBA doing everything it can to try to salvage its season, while still attempting to do so with a sense of normalcy, the league could look to a familiar location.

CNBC’s Jabari Young reported the league could venture to Las Vegas and thus accomplish both.

“According to NBA executives and agents who discussed the matter with CNBC on condition of anonymity, the league remains focused on a return after suspending operations following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Las Vegas has emerged as the best location to resume the season, according to league executives,” Young wrote Thursday.

Why Las Vegas?

The NBA has held summer league tournaments on the campus of UNLV. Over the past two years, all 30 NBA teams have participated, which depicts how organizations have found ways to play at one central, and determined, location.

CNBC added how the decision could help the NBA “retain some of its revenue domestically and perhaps in China,” which The Washington Post reported could cost the league $1 billion.

An NBA spokesperson told CNBC the league has “considered many scenarios,” but it is not close to unveiling a plan yet. NBA commissioner Adam Silver had previously said he’s ‘optimistic,’ but added that he didn’t have a good sense for how long it could be.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images