Healthcare professionals are working tirelessly around the clock to help slow the coronavirus pandemic that’s taken over the country and put a pause on the sports world.

It prompted some well-deserving recognition by prominent sports figures for National Doctors’ Day on Monday.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, along with center David Andrews and running back James White, thanked those working in healthcare during the outbreak.

“On National Doctors Day, I wanted to say thank you to all the doctors, nurses and all of our healthcare heroes who are putting themselves at risk every day to provide care and compassion to their patients,” Kraft said in the video posted by the Patriots. “We are all singing your praises, and remember, together while apart.”

Andrews made sure to note the “exceptional care” the “real heroes” all are giving during this time of crisis.

“I just want to take a quick second and thank all the doctors, nurses and healthcare providers who are out there battling on the front lines batting with this terrible, terrible virus, while also providing exceptional care for their patients,” Andrews said. “We just want to say thank you to all the real heroes out there, and all the sacrifices that y’all have made through this tough time.”

As for White, he knows everyone on the frontlines are the superheroes. "Some superheroes wear capes," he said. "Ours wear scrubs." Check out the full video below: Thank you to all the doctors & healthcare heroes courageously providing care & compassion for their patients.#NationalDoctorsDay | #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/3rSRboGGrd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 30, 2020 While no "thank you" is enough to cover all the sacrifices being made by our healthcare professionals, it certainly is nice to see them getting the recognition they deserve.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images