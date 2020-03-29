Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe is moving on after eight years, and he’d headed to an AFC contender.
Wolfe reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by ESPN. The deal is worth up to $6 million with $3 million guaranteed and the other $3 million in incentives.
The 30-year old recorded a career-best seven sacks in 12 games last season for the Broncos. Wolfe has played all 16 regular-season games just three times in his eight-year career.
However, Wolfe tallied 34 tackles (eight for loss) during the 2019 season. He has 33 sacks and 46 tackles for loss in his career.
Wolfe was a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012. He has started all 108 games he’s played in during his NFL career.
Baltimore, who earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs in 2019, has bolstered its defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell and now signing Wolfe.
More NFL: Here’s What No. 12 Meant To Chris Godwin Before Giving It To Tom Brady
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images