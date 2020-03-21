Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears a few NFC contenders were kicking the tires on signing Emmanuel Sanders.

Ultimately, the veteran wideout chose the New Orleans Saints, he revealed to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. But a follow-up report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted the 33-year-old also spoke with the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Emmanuel Sanders had appealing NFC options. Sanders spoke with the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, but preferred to wind up with the New Orleans Saints, where he land d a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $19 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

Between the Saints, Cowboys and Packers, the team Sanders ultimately chose does, on paper at least, boast the best offense. In New Orleans, he’ll be another weapon for quarterback Drew Brees, joining fellow receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara.

Last season, between playing for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, Sanders caught 66 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns. His best days are behind him, sure, but he’s proven he still is a useful option.

