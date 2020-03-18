Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Foles is on the move again.

Only two calendar years removed from leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots, the 31-year-old quarterback will report to his fifth team in the last six years.

Foles has reportedly been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

It comes one year after the Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year deal, $88 million deal.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Foles played four games for the Jaguars last season. He broke his collarbone Week 1 before returning for Weeks 11, 12 and 13. The veteran signal caller went 0-4 as a starter, and paired with his injury, the door opened for current Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Foles completed 65.8 percent of his passes in four games.

The Bears acquisition of Foles in Chicago certainly creates an interesting dynamic between him and 2017 first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky, who will likely have to compete to keep the starting job.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images