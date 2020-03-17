Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another NFL player who had spent his entire career with one team has decided to move on.

First, it was quarterback Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, and now tight end Jason Witten will be gearing up to play with just the second team in his 17-year career.

The 37-year-old Witten reportedly has agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, per multiple reports. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that Witten can make up to $4.75 million during the 2020 season.

Witten returned to the Cowboys during the 2019 season after a one-year stint as a “Monday Night Football” broadcaster. All told, he played 16 seasons (255 games) with the Cowboys.

The Witten departure comes after a relatively busy two days for the organization. The Cowboys agreed to a lucrative deal with receiver Amari Cooper, former Cowboy Byron Jones became the highest-paid cornerback as he agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins. All while Dallas franchise tagged quarterback Dak Prescott.

