Robert Kraft is old enough to be familiar with many facts of life.

The New England Patriots owner made a heartbreaking analogy to describe Tom Brady’s departure from the team Monday in a conversation with NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Brady announced his free-agency departure from the Patriots Tuesday morning, ending his 20-year tenure in New England. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. left the Patriots in free agency this week and Kraft compares Brady’s divorce from the Patriots as an ending marriage, in which both parties accept they must separate, despite not necessarily wanting to.

“Think about loving your wife and for whatever reason, there’s something — her father or mother — that makes life impossible for you, and you have to move on but you don’t want to,” Kraft said, per Giardi.

Kraft indicated earlier this week he wanted Brady to remain with the Patriots but he believes the legendary quarterback “wouldn’t have been happy” if he had stayed in New England.

So knowing there really was no saving their union, Kraft led the Patriots’ classy farewells to Brady. Given the analogy Kraft laid out above, what else was there for him to do?

