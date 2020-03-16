Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Several teams are eyeing free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, according to the wideout himself.

Shortly after the NFL’s legal tampering period opened Monday, Dorsett, who spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he’s received “preliminary interest” from the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Just got off the phone with impending FA WR Phillip Dorsett. He told me, teams showing preliminary interest in him include the #NYJ, #SEA, #LAC, #SF, #LVR. He said, "I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

Dorsett is coming off a disappointing 2019 season that included just 17 catches on 44 targets for 216 yards and no touchdowns over New England’s final 14 games. His 38.6 percent catch rate during that span ranked dead last among the 137 players who received at least 40 targets — a full 8 percentage points lower than 136th-ranked Chris Conley (46.7 percent).

The 27-year-old also hardly played during the final three weeks of the regular season, logging nine, five and 13 offensive snaps as Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry pushed him toward to bottom of the Patriots’ depth chart at receiver. He’s unlikely to re-sign as New England explores ways of improving its wideout and tight end groups.

Free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images