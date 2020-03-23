Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady will be 43-years-old when the upcoming season begins, and 44 when his new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ends.

And it’s not a guarantee the legendary quarterback, who long has stated his desire to play into his mid-40s, calls it a career when his two-year pact is up.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the Bucs got the impression that Brady isn’t set on just retiring once his two years in Tampa are through.

“Knowing where he’ll be the next two years was important for Brady (hence, the no-trade clause),” King wrote. “But the Bucs also never got the feeling that doing the deal this way put a hard end date on Brady’s career—he seemed pretty open, in fact, to the idea of continuing to play for more than two years (hence the no-tag clause in the contract).”

Brady’s play did decline last season, but there were still a handful of reasons the Bucs chose the six-time Super Bowl champ over a potentially more stable long-term option like Teddy Bridgewater.

Plus, judging from King’s report, it’s no sure thing he just leaves the Bucs once his current contract expires.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images