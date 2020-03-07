Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi continued to add to his impressive spring training Saturday.

The Red Sox right-hander threw three innings in Boston’s split-squad scrimmage against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park, a 5-2 win.

Eovaldi recorded four strikeouts while allowing just one hit.

“It was a good day of work,” Eovaldi said, per the team.

The 30-year-old Eovaldi (2-0) has yet to allow a run in three Grapefruit League starts. He’s pitched eight innings and allowed four hits, one walk while having recorded 12 strikeouts. Eovaldi has struck out 41.4% of batters faced in the Grapefruit League thus far.

“This early, it’s really about as good as it can get,” Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke said, per the team.

“To have the command of your pitches as early as this, it’s got to be huge for his confidence,” Roenicke said. “The most impressive thing for me has been his offspeed pitches, because he’s been able to throw them down in the zone where he wants to.”

Here’s some of Eovaldi’s highlights from Saturday.

A very nasty strikeout reel. pic.twitter.com/qDjzMvd3dN — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 7, 2020

The Red Sox will return to the diamond Sunday as the host the Minnesota Twins.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images