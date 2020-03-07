Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Tom Brady be the New England Patriots’ quarterback in 2020?

Everyone in the NFL is eagerly awaiting Brady’s free agency decision. And with this being his first chance to enter free agency and test the waters in his 20-year career, the rumors have been endless.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith created a list of the teams he thinks are the “best fits” for the three-time NFL MVP, and has Patriots high up on his list.

“The number one New England Patriots,” Smith said Friday on “SportsCenter.” “Why? Because that’s where you been, that’s home. Nine Super Bowl appearances, six Super Bowl titles. Bill Belichick unquestionably the greatest coach of this generation, probably ever. Look, you been there, you’ve done that. Go upstairs to Mr. (Robert) Kraft. Sit up there and look him in the face. Say ‘I love you, I want to stay. Give me one more year. Let me go out on top. Just pay me right. We’ve done this together before, we can do it again.'”

Watch the video below to see Smith’s full list:

Hard to argue with that.

