Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have stepped up in the battle against COVID-19.

MJ Day, editor of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, on Monday posted a photo to Instagram thanking Gronkowski and Kostek for helping the medical community with a very classy gesture.

The couple donated 10,000 medical-grade KN95 masks to both Boston Medical Center and St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in New Jersey — for a total of 20,000 masks — as the world continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“May these bless you and protect you while you do what you do best,” Gronkowski and Kostek wrote in a note accompanying each set of masks. “Thank you for being the heroes we need at such a critical time. We love you!”

Day, whose husband is a physician at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, in her Instagram post encouraged others to do whatever they can to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gronkowski, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, and Kostek, a famous SI model, certainly are doing their part by donating directly and using their large social media following to heighten awareness.

“Rob and I doing everything we could to figure out how to source these masks properly and get them in the hands of people that need them was not an easy task,” Kostek said Monday on her Instagram story, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “Thank you to the heroes of this crisis for putting yourselves and your family — and everything that you do — on the line to help the wellbeing of the people in our nation. I have cried a lot today.”

If we continue to put our best feet forward, together, it might just be a matter of time before we flatten the curve and regain some semblance of normalcy amid this difficult time.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images