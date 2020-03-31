Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have stepped up in the battle against COVID-19.
MJ Day, editor of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, on Monday posted a photo to Instagram thanking Gronkowski and Kostek for helping the medical community with a very classy gesture.
The couple donated 10,000 medical-grade KN95 masks to both Boston Medical Center and St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in New Jersey — for a total of 20,000 masks — as the world continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
So when we all say we are a FAMILY at @si_swimsuit I mean it in the truest sense of the word. @camillekostek is a former #siswimsearch winner, SI Rookie and 2019 Cover Model. @gronk is her partner in life and @patriots legend and friend and supporter of this brand. They just donated 10,000 KN95 masks to both @sjhnj and @bostonmedicalcenter. And I am moved beyond words. But this type of generosity deserves words. On a personal note, I have been appealing to people to #stayinandsew #flattenthecurve and support their local hospitals and caregivers in need. My husband is a physician at @sjhnj and many of our friends and colleagues are on the front lines there fighting this pandemic. Like many of the hospitals in the epicenter of this war, they are critically short on supplies. Especially masks. What Camille and Rob have done for this hospital, the caregivers, the patients, and the community made me cry tears of joy. It’s been restorative to my faith that we can make a difference no matter how big or small. It shows me that the type of people that I get to work with care about me and you just as much as we care about them. And no matter what team they played for, we are all on the same team now. There is no way to quantify the gratitude I have for you both. Let’s motivate others to do the same, or what they can to help our hospitals and caregivers battle for us. Make a mask, stay home, donate, use your platform. Do what you can, because it all matters. These masks equate to lives saved. Period. Thank you. ❤️
“May these bless you and protect you while you do what you do best,” Gronkowski and Kostek wrote in a note accompanying each set of masks. “Thank you for being the heroes we need at such a critical time. We love you!”
Day, whose husband is a physician at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, in her Instagram post encouraged others to do whatever they can to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Gronkowski, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, and Kostek, a famous SI model, certainly are doing their part by donating directly and using their large social media following to heighten awareness.
“Rob and I doing everything we could to figure out how to source these masks properly and get them in the hands of people that need them was not an easy task,” Kostek said Monday on her Instagram story, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “Thank you to the heroes of this crisis for putting yourselves and your family — and everything that you do — on the line to help the wellbeing of the people in our nation. I have cried a lot today.”
If we continue to put our best feet forward, together, it might just be a matter of time before we flatten the curve and regain some semblance of normalcy amid this difficult time.
More Patriots: Here’s When Schedule For 2020 Season Will Be Announced
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images