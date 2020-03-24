Yes, it is really happening.
Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has left Foxboro, and now it a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A week ago Tuesday was when Brady announced he was off to greener pastures, and just over 24 hours later the Bucs officially announced their prized signing.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old will speak for the first time as a member of the Bucs in a conference call with the media. The Buccaneers are live streaming the conference call in a few ways, so you can listen in.
Date: Tuesday, March 24 at noon ET
Live Stream: Bucanneers.com | Buccaneers Facebook Page | Buccaneers App | Buccaneers YouTube
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images