Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yes, it is really happening.

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has left Foxboro, and now it a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A week ago Tuesday was when Brady announced he was off to greener pastures, and just over 24 hours later the Bucs officially announced their prized signing.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old will speak for the first time as a member of the Bucs in a conference call with the media. The Buccaneers are live streaming the conference call in a few ways, so you can listen in.

Date: Tuesday, March 24 at noon ET

Live Stream: Bucanneers.com | Buccaneers Facebook Page | Buccaneers App | Buccaneers YouTube

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images