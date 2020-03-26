Quarterback Tom Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., is excited about his son’s free-agency decision, which ultimately led him from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady Sr. referred to the decision as “a new chapter” and said he thinks it will “reinvigorate” the six-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller while talking on the “Raising Fame” podcast hosted by Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of NBA players Stephen and Seth Curry.

“You know, twenty years is about four lifetimes in the sports world. It’s pretty unusual that people don’t leave one franchise for another,” Brady Sr. said. “After 20 years, I just kind of sense that this is going to be a new chapter kind of and a way to reinvigorate things. The Patriots were darn good to us and darn good to Tommy, and now that he’s moved on, it’s kind of fun. We get to see some different sides of the world. We don’t get down to Florida very often, and it’s pretty cool. I think it’s (cool) for him, too. I think he’s going to be reinvigorated because after 20 years, things get a touch boring.”

While Brady Sr. has been a voice for his son (you may remember him sounding off on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell following Deflategate), he somewhat downplayed the departure from the New England Patriots. It comes after Brady himself took the high road during his introductory press conference in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

“I think it’s just change. I don’t know if it’s a divorce. I just think 20 years together is a long time,” Brady Sr. said. “I can’t tell you the hundreds of times that Tommy has said Bill is the best coach in football. Tommy sings Bill’s praises. A divorce sounds a little bit harsh. I think it’s a separation. Bill has a lot of responsibilities to keep the Patriots on track, and that’s a bigger responsibility than keeping Tommy under the hood. So, both of them are mature individuals, and I really respect Bill’s decision and respect Tommy’s decision as well. It’s OK to take different paths. You don’t have to stay joined at the hip.”

Brady Sr. noted that he believes a few influences on the decision come due to Brady’s “great respect” for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, the warmer weather and fact it’s on the East cost. But he noted one other thing.

“He wants another Super Bowl,” Brady Sr. added.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images