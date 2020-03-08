Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a toughly contested battle between the United States women’s national team and Spain in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday, Julie Ertz called game.

With the game tied in the final moments of the match, the U.S. was awarded a free kick and capitalized.

On the set piece, forward Christen Press serviced a perfect cross to the center of the goal box, where Ertz was making a run surrounded by Spanish defenders. The midfielder made contact with her head, and though goalie Sandra Paños managed to get a hand on it, the go-ahead goal found the back of the net.

Watch Ertz’s game-winner below:

JULIE ERTZ! 😱 A beautiful header puts the @USWNT up 1-0 in the 87th minute. pic.twitter.com/vnbamFFqDx — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

The USWNT held on to its 1-0 lead the remainder of the game to improve to 2-0 in the four-team tournament. They defeated England in game one, and will play Japan to finish the tournament on March 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images