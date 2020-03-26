Tom Brady continues to make headlines even as the coronavirus pandemic dominates the news cycle.

First, the longtime New England Patriots quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last week, sparking a wide range of emotions and reactions from across the sports world.

Then, President Donald Trump randomly mentioned Brady during Thursday’s press briefing regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Somebody in the fake news said, one of the governors said, ‘Oh we need Tom Brady,’ ” Trump said. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He meant that in a positive way. ‘We need Tom Brady.’ And we’re gonna, uh, do great, and he meant it very positively, but they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That’s only fake news, and I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He’s a great guy. But, uh, I wish, uh, that the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren’t corrupt. But so much of it is. It’s so sad to see.”

President Trump made reference to Tom Brady in his #Coronavirus news briefing. He says during a meeting with the Governors someone mentioned they needed Tom Brady-type leadership. 👇 pic.twitter.com/M5h7e888tQ — David Wade (@davidwade) March 26, 2020

Huh?

Well, this comes on the heels of a private conference call Thursday in which governors from both parties pressed Trump for help amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Associated Press.

Trump reportedly said the federal government is the “backup” when urged to put his foot down and ensure an increase in the production of necessary medical equipment. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, responded: “I don’t want you to be the backup quarterback, we need you to be Tom Brady here.”

That obviously stuck with Trump, who seems to have misinterpreted the comment — or something. Nevertheless, the POTUS made sure to mention Brady — and his friendship with the new Bucs quarterback — even as the world faces a health crisis of epic proportions.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images