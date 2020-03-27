Some Patriots fans probably already are fantasizing about Deshaun Watson being under center in New England.

Marcellus Wiley believes they shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Watson appeared to air out his frustrations over the Texans with a recent cryptic tweet, which came shortly after oddsmakers pegged the 24-year-old as the favorite to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Patriots fans unsurprisingly erupted, as there aren’t many post-Tom Brady options out there better than the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Wiley, however, seems to believe New England is focused on rounding out its roster.

“It’s silly overall,” Wiley said of the rumor on Wednesday’s edition of FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “There is a little substance in respect that if you’re Deshaun Watson, obviously, you lose (DeAndre) Hopkins and you don’t even get fair value for him. You have to feel a certain way about that and it’s not good. But at the same time, you wanting out is not the same as another team wanting you there. Especially the New England Patriots, who are not a quarterback away from getting over the hump. Let’s be real. Tom Brady’s not there. Whoever’s on the roster, whether it’s (Jarrett) Stidham or whatever they draft, that’s who they’re gonna roll with because they are not a quarterback away. They’re weapons away. We’re talking about receivers, running backs, tight ends. They need an arsenal that will support a quarterback and then they’re a quarterback away. But this leaky water hose, not one piece of tape is going to fix it in New England. Even if it’s as great as Deshaun Watson, he’s not gonna be enough.”

Wiley’s co-host, LaVar Arrington, disagrees. In fact, the former NFL linebacker unraveled a pretty wild conspiracy theory in which Watson ends up with Foxboro alongside Bill O’Brien.

