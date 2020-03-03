The Boston Red Sox really could use some extra arms on their farm.

The Athletic’s Keith Law on Monday ranked the Red Sox’s farm system No. 25 out of 30 Major League Baseball teams. Law cites what he believes to be a lack of minor-league pitching depth as his primary reason to rank the Red Sox so lowly.

“Trades, promotions, and low draft picks have caught up with the Red Sox, whose major-league need for pitching won’t be satisfied by the fruits of the farm any time soon,” Law wrote. “Their top two pitching prospects have big questions — one is just coming back from Tommy John (Jason Groome), the other (Noah Song) may have to go spend a few years on a submarine (with the United States Navy) — and beyond them it’s back-end starters or, more often, starters who project as relievers due to deliveries or lack of a third pitch.”

Although Groome and Song are the only pitchers Law names on his top-10 Red Sox prospects list, but Bryan Mata was the highest-ranking pitcher on NESN.com’s corresponding list, and Tanner Houck came in at No. 9, one spot behind Song and four behind Groome.

Other pitchers might progress steadily or break out entirely, overtaking Groome, Song and Co. during the 2020 season. For now, however, Law and other observers only can count the early sprouts and determine the Red Sox must do much more planting before reaping the rewards of a full harvest in the coming months and years.

