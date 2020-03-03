Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown on Tuesday checked both of his favorite social media boxes: tagging Tom Brady and making zero sense.

The free agent receiver tagged Brady in an Instagram post that included a shoutout to late rapper Pop Smoke in the caption. The post arrived amid rumors that Brown and Brady have kept in contact since Brown’s release from the New England Patriots, and that both are interested in a reunion.

Take a look:

Make of that what you will.

Whether Brown will be allowed to play in the NFL next season remains to be seen. Brady, meanwhile, is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images