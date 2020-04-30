Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Vinatieri just wants one last chance in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts’ future Hall of Fame kicker had season-ending surgery back in December, and rehabbing hasn’t been easy considering the times, he told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

And the COVID-19 pandemic might have put a wrench in his hope to get signed this year.

“Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri told me Tuesday he wants to return for a 25th NFL season, but quarantine has slowed down his rehab following knee surgery,” Telissero on Wednesday reported.

“Not certain he’ll be healed up by the start of the season, but he’s trying. Vinatieri, 47, is a free agent.”

His procedure, which removed a piece of his patellar tendon and fixed his meniscus, among other things, normally calls for a six-month recovery. But improvising without the gym and physical therapy appointments is a huge hurdle.

Still, Vinatieri deserves to go out better than this.

