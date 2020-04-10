Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We can’t watch the Boston Bruins compete in playoff hockey on April 10, 2020.

But we can relive the iconic penalty kill the team had on this date 10 years ago.

The whole point of a penalty kill is to not let the opponent score. But in this instance, the Bruins decided to switch things up.

They didn’t just prevent the Carolina Hurricanes from scoring. They also took it upon themselves to light the lamp. And the Bruins didn’t just score one shorthanded goal. They scored three.

Here’s how it all went down.

Matt Hunwick got called for a hooking penalty with just 17 seconds remaining in the first period. Boston came out of the first intermission down a man, and Daniel Paille snuck one in nearside to put the Bruins up 1-0 just 32 seconds into the second period

They didn’t stop there.

David Krejci picked off a pass up the boards and fed it to Blake Wheeler, who was waiting in front of the net. Wheeler hit the one-timer 49 seconds after Paille’s shorthanded goal to extend Boston’s lead to 2-0.

Then, with just seven seconds left on the penalty kill, Steve Begin received a long pass across ice, carried it into the zone and ripped one on goal. The puck deflected off then-Carolina goalie Cam Ward and bounced into the net, completing the chaos.

The Bruins scored three shorties in about 90 seconds.

The Hurricanes gained some momentum later in the second period to bring the game within one. But Milan Lucic sealed the deal with another goal, earning Boston a 4-2 win.

There’s no telling when the Bruins will be back on the ice given the COVID-19 outbreak. But for now, reliving this iconic penalty kill fills the hockey void a little bit.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images