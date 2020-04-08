Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Bill Belichick poised to do some of his finest work in the months ahead?

DraftKings Sportsbook set the New England Patriots head coach’s odds of winning the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year award at +800 on Monday. Belichick’s Coach of the Year lines make him the clear betting favorite, with the San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and the Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrabel each being Belichick’s chief rivals in the oddsmakers’ estimation at +1600 odds.

No Brady, No Problem? Bill Belichick is the favorite to win Coach of the Year in the NFL pic.twitter.com/Cz08dcs7Nd — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 7, 2020

The 2020 NFL season will be Belichick’s first without Tom Brady on the Patriots’ roster. Whether the Super Bowl-winningest coach in NFL history can thrive without the greatest quarterback of all time will be a leading storyline this season. Brady addressed the topic Wednesday on Howard Stern’s show, but the proof will be in their respective puddings when play begins.

Belichick has won the NFL Coach of the Year award three times: in 2003, 2007 and 2010. Will his wait for a fourth such honor end after 10 years?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images