How long will Bill Belichick coach for?

The New England Patriots head coach once said he didn’t expect to coach into his 70s, but he shows no signs of slowing down. Belichick celebrates his 68th birthday Thursday but that hasn’t stifled him in the slightest, even skipping part of the combine to scout Tyshun Render from Middle Tennessee State University in the pouring rain.

Belichick is chasing Don Shula’s all-time wins record and for the first time in 20 years won’t have Tom Brady under center. While some may see that as an obstacle, who knows, maybe that’ll be the perfect motivation for Belichick to shine one more time.

NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin tackled this topic in his newest segment of “Up & Adam.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images