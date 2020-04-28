Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sammy Davis is staying in Boston.

The BU Terriers forward was drafted No. 1 overall by the Boston Pride on Tuesday night after the team traded with Toronto for the first pick.

Davis had a stellar career at BU, including scoring the game-winning goal during the 2019 Women’s Beanpot Final over Harvard University to help lift the school its first championship as a varsity club. It also came a season after missing the entirety of 2017-18 due to hip surgery.

The 23-year-old led the Terriers with 17 goals and 24 assists this season, while also collecting a slew of awards while with BU including 2019 Beanpot MVP, three-time Hockey East Rookie of the Week (Oct 2015, Jan. 2016, Feb. 2016), three-time Hockey East Player of the Week (Dec. 2018 Feb. 2019, March 2019), Hockey East Rookie of the Month (Oct. 2015) and Hockey East Player of the Month (Feb. 2019) to name a few.

BU women’s head coach Brian Durocher had nothing but high praise for Davis after she was drafted.

Davis, unfortunately, saw her season come to an abrupt end after the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the professional and college sports world. But she’ll certainly be able to showcase her skills for a strong Pride team, who went 17-0 this season to set an NWHL record.

Boston was set to play in the Isobel Cup against the Minnesota Whitecaps to decide the NWHL champion. But that too was postponed.

There’s no doubt the NWHL’s best team just got a little bit stronger with the addition of Davis.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Courtesy Of Boston University Women's Hockey Twitter/@TerrierWHockey