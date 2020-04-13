Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At first, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley didn’t think he had permission from one of the franchise’s greats to wear his number — No. 21 — as he started with the organization.

Gurley thought Deion “Prime Time” Sanders wouldn’t give him his blessing to represent it. He even told Atlanta’s The Game radio station on Friday, “Prime (Sanders) was hatin’ on me. He told me don’t wear it.”

It appears it was all a misunderstanding, however, as Sanders on Sunday tweeted that he was “joking” with Gurley about the number selection.

“… I was joking with (Gurley) I love that youngster and proud that he will represent it right. I love these kids that play today and wish them all well,” Sanders tweeted.

Thank u for your love but it ain’t that deep to me. I was joking with @TG3II I love that youngsta and proud that he will represent it right. I love these kids that play today and wish them all well. “A NUMBER DIDN’T MAKE PRIME PRIME MADE THE NUMBER. #Truth Man they have a DEION https://t.co/nn2ZN4HvYs — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 12, 2020

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sanders wore No. 21 in Atlanta during five seasons with the franchise. He later wore the digits in San Francisco, Dallas and Washington as well.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas Defelice/USA TODAY Sports Images