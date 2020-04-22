Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Rob Gronkowski now in the fold, the Buccaneers are absolutely loaded with high-end offensive personnel.

In fact, Tom Brady might have too many weapons in his arsenal.

The Bucs are particularly stocked at tight end. In addition to Gronkowski, who was acquired via a trade with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, Tampa Bay also features 2017 first-rounder O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. The crowded tight end depth chart leads one former Patriot to believe a trade could be in store for the Bucs.

“So they Trading OJ or Brate 🤔🤔,” ex-wide receiver Brandon LaFell wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post above.

If the Bucs are going to trade either Howard or Brate, one, as of now, would have to assume it would be the former. It was reported last week Tampa Bay was trying to trade the 25-year-old, who hasn’t really come close to meeting expectations after being selected 19th overall three years ago.

As such, it might be worth keeping tabs on Howard as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds.

