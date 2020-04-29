Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jameis Winston long has been one of the most puzzling quotes in the NFL.

And the newly signed New Orleans Saints quarterback delivered another head-scratcher during his introductory call Wednesday.

Winston, who will sit behind starter Drew Brees and perhaps current No. 2 Taysom Hill, shared how he’s excited to be learning in a quarterback room with one of the NFL greats. But he expressed it in a very (weird) Winston-esque way.

“Being a quarterback, you have to be a student of the game, so now I actually get a chance to dive into that more,” Winston said, per NOLA News’ Amie Just. “I actually have a Hall of Fame quarterback that I’m learning from opposed to trying to learn by myself, or use Google.”

Wait a minute.

Is the former No. 1 overall pick literally saying that he was using the Google machine during his five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Is he suggesting that even with quarterback whisperer Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Bucs, he was left to learn by himself?

It can’t be — could it?

Well, we can’t say either with 100 percent certainty. But we will say this — long live Jameis quotes.

