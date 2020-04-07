Cealey Godwin didn’t have to look far for her latest “Ceal of Approval” recipient, shouting out a prominent member of the Boston Celtics on Tuesday for an amazing gesture amid the global fight against COVID-19.

“He’s an All-Star doing All-Star-like things. It’s Jayson Tatum giving back to not one, but two communities greatly impacted by COVID-19,” Godwin said. “He announced on his Instagram that he and his foundation were teaming up with Wizards guard and fellow St. Louis native Bradley Beal to donate $250,000 to Feeding America and the St. Louis Area Foodbank. But Tatum, he took things to the next level — matching that amount for the Greater Boston Food Bank.”

Check out the video above to hear more about Tatum’s effort to combat the coronavirus.

