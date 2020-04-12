Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Avert your eyes, New England Patriots fans.

Tom Brady on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of himself rocking one of his new Tampa Bay-themed TB12 shirts. Its the first time Brady publicly has worn clothing representative of his move to the Buccaneers.

Take a look:

Honestly, those shirts look cooler than the ones Brady made while with the Patriots.

Next up should be a slew of clothing featuring the trademarks Brady recently filed. Let’s hope those shirts overcome the inherent lameness of the slogans they’ll feature.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images