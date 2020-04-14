Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez will look to right the ship Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher went winless in his first four “MLB: The Show” Players League matchups. Rodriguez, like 29 other players, is representing his team in the 29-game virtual season to be played out on the best baseball video game you can find.

Here are Rodriguez’s four opponents for Tuesday night:

— Ryne Stanek, P (MIA)

— Ty Buttrey, P (LAA)

— Joey Gallo, OF (TEX)

— Luke Jackson, P (ATL)

There are many (perhaps too many) ways to stream the Players League. If you want to watch Rodriguez’s games, the easiest way is to head over to his personal Twitch account.

And Here’s how to watch Rodriguez’s “MLB: The Show” Players League matchups:

When: Tuesday, April at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: Twitch

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images