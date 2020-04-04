Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A gesture of appreciation has followed a gesture of kindness.

One day after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent 300,000 N95 protective masks to New York City to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, the New York Post offered a sincere thanks in a way only it can.

“Something we thought we’d never say … ” The New York Post wrote on the front page of Saturday’s print edition.

It was accompanied by a picture of the Patriots’ truck which delivered the masks and messages of “THANK YOU PATS” and “Rival New England delivers 300,000 masks to NYC.”

The shipment to New York City was apart of the more than 1 million protective masks that Kraft transported from China to the United States this week. Kraft used the New England Patriots team plane to do so.

Patriots public relations guru Stacey James had a pleasant reaction of his own after seeing the Post’s front page.

“Something I thought I’d never read … in a New York paper. I love this!,” James tweeted Saturday.

Something I thought I’d never read … in a New York paper. I love this! pic.twitter.com/7vTgmcxRDx — Stacey James (@Stacey_James) April 4, 2020

It comes after Robert Kraft reflected on the donation to NYC, saying “I just thought it might be cool if the owner of the New England Patriots is doing whatever he can to help Jets and Giants fans have better health.”

Kraft’s gesture of generosity also prompted an emotional response from Mass. Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images