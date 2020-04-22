The Redskins apparently have plenty of takers for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Whether Washington actually pulls the trigger on a trade remains to be seen. However, one team reportedly is particularly eager to execute a deal.
The Redskins continue to field trade calls ahead of Thursday’s draft, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Wednesday morning. While it’s unclear what the general manager-less Redskins want for compensation, a mystery team apparently has put all their chips on the table.
Source: The Washington #Redskins are still fielding inquiries of potential interest as of this morning, but one team in particular has already laid out a 'complete deal' for their #No. 2 pick.
— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020
If the Redskins hold on to the No. 2 pick, many expect them to select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young. Of course, it’s possible the franchise isn’t sold on Dwayne Haskins and instead would target a quarterback.
Washington coach Ron Rivera had a one-on-one conversation with Chase Young in recent days that a source described as 'very positive.' No draft plans were revealed on the call, but the stage appears set for Young to go No. 2.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 22, 2020
The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.
