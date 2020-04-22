The Redskins apparently have plenty of takers for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Whether Washington actually pulls the trigger on a trade remains to be seen. However, one team reportedly is particularly eager to execute a deal.

The Redskins continue to field trade calls ahead of Thursday’s draft, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Wednesday morning. While it’s unclear what the general manager-less Redskins want for compensation, a mystery team apparently has put all their chips on the table.

If the Redskins hold on to the No. 2 pick, many expect them to select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young. Of course, it’s possible the franchise isn’t sold on Dwayne Haskins and instead would target a quarterback.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images