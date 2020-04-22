Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Redskins apparently have plenty of takers for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Whether Washington actually pulls the trigger on a trade remains to be seen. However, one team reportedly is particularly eager to execute a deal.

The Redskins continue to field trade calls ahead of Thursday’s draft, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Wednesday morning. While it’s unclear what the general manager-less Redskins want for compensation, a mystery team apparently has put all their chips on the table.

Source: The Washington #Redskins are still fielding inquiries of potential interest as of this morning, but one team in particular has already laid out a 'complete deal' for their #No. 2 pick. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

If the Redskins hold on to the No. 2 pick, many expect them to select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young. Of course, it’s possible the franchise isn’t sold on Dwayne Haskins and instead would target a quarterback.

Washington coach Ron Rivera had a one-on-one conversation with Chase Young in recent days that a source described as 'very positive.' No draft plans were revealed on the call, but the stage appears set for Young to go No. 2. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 22, 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images