Could Joe Thuney become the latest Patriots player to ride the pipeline from New England to Miami?

The Dolphins have “given consideration” to the idea of swinging a trade for Thuney before or during the 2020 NFL Draft, according to a report Wednesday from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Thuney, a second-team All-Pro at left guard in 2019, is set to make $14.78 million under the franchise tag this season, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday the sides were not close to a contract extension. Trading Thuney would allow the cap-strapped Patriots to clear nearly $15 million in salary cap space.

In a mock draft published Tuesday, Salguero suggested New England could trade Thuney and the 23rd overall pick to Miami in exchange for pick No. 26, a second-rounder (No. 39) and a third-rounder (No. 77).

One day later, Salguero wrote:

“So I was ‘spitballin’,’ as I said in the mock draft, when I mentioned a trade with New England for Joe Thuney.

“And then a source, who obviously read the mock, texted that it was given consideration by the Dolphins. No, not after they read it in the newspaper, which would be so amusing.

“The idea of signing Thuney is something the Dolphins actually wanted to do before free agency. And when Thuney was franchised by the Patriots in March, the possibility of trading for him was also discussed.”

If the Patriots do not believe they can sign Thuney to an extension, that proposed trade would be enticing. It would both ease their current financial burden — they’re set to enter the draft with just over $1 million in cap space — and allow them to close the 64-pick gap between their first and second selections (Nos. 23 and 87).

It’s unclear, though, whether that’s a deal Miami actually would make.

Thuney has started every game for New England since entering the NFL in 2016. The Brian Flores-led Dolphins already have added several ex-Patriots this offseason, signing center/guard Ted Karras and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts in free agency.

