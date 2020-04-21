Most aren’t expecting the drama in the 2020 NFL Draft to start until the third overall pick, where the Detroit Lions appear to be open for business.

But perhaps the excitement will begin the selection prior.

The first two picks of the 2020 draft for some time now have been viewed as locks. Joe Burrow is a virtual certainty to go to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1, while Chase Young effectively has been penciled in as the Washington Redskins’ choice at No. 2. This very well might come to fruition, but according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are keeping their options open as Thursday night nears.

Early fireworks? The #Redskins have begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up to the No. 2 overall selection, sources say. They aren’t intent on moving out of the pick many believe will be #OSU DE Chase Young, but they are listening. Teams are laying groundwork. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero also noted why it would make sense for other teams across the league to call Washington.

The #Redskins know they’re not one player away, so the sense in the league has been that No. 2 can be bought. But at what price? https://t.co/SpIFrcXMeJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2020

Once Burrow is off the board, we could see a race among quarterback-needy teams looking to draft either Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa. Knowing how motivated teams can be on draft night to fill the QB void, it wouldn’t be terribly shocking to see the Redskins field an offer they can’t refuse.

