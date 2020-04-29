There’s reportedly “nothing cooking” between Cam Newton and the Patriots, and Michael Wilbon has no qualms about it.

In fact, Wilbon seemingly can’t understand why anyone would criticize New England for not pursuing Newton.

Sure, one could argue the Patriots, at least on paper, need an upgrade to their quarterback depth chart. But as Wilbon explained Tuesday on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” the greatest football coach of all time probably has a good feel for his team, despite what naysaying fans and media members alike might tell you.

“These are the New England Patriots we’re talking about,” Wilbon said. “I know you (Tony Kornheiser) and I and people of our ilk, we like to go on TV and radio and the newspaper and tell teams what they should do. There’s one team that I’m not even going to try to tell what to do and it’s the New England Patriots. What are we talking about? Should they be interested because odds in Vegas say they should? Whatever Bill Belichick and his crew think they should do, that’s fine with me until we are proven otherwise.”

So, where could Newton take his talents if Foxboro is out of the picture? Both Kornheiser and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson like the idea of the 2015 NFL MVP joining a Patriots rival.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images