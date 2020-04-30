Every team has at least one player that is known to be the trash talker.

But who would that person be on the Boston Red Sox? Allow Rafael Devers to answer.

Many might believe it was Dustin Pedroia. But since he’s been sidelined with a nagging knee injury the past few seasons, someone new has taken the crown: Eduardo Rodriguez.

Devers revealed to MLB.com the southpaw challenges his teammates to cards, ping pong and any other games that may be around.

“Rafael Devers didn’t even blink when asked who talks the most trash now that Dustin Pedroia has been sidelined most of the last few seasons. “Eddie,” Devers said as he laughed. How does E-Rod’s trash talking manifest itself? “It’s just that Eddie says a lot of things, and just out of nowhere, too,” said Devers. ”We just can’t help but laugh. So it’s definitely Eddie.” Rodriguez is frequently challenging his teammates to ping pong, cards, dominoes or whatever games are available. Does he ever beat Devers in anything? “No, no, no,” Devers said.”



Rodriguez has some extra time to spruce up on his trash talk and game-playing if he wants to beat Devers with the Major League Baseball season on hold. But we’re sured they’d rather be on the field with one another or playing a game of ping pong rather than waiting for the season to begin.

