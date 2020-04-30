New Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski caused a slight stir this weekend, telling ESPN’s Sage Steele that he’s had his new teams playbook well before he was with them.

The comments came Saturday on the Bud Light Seltzter “Drafterparty,” and would corroborate the tight end for having communications with a team while still under contract with the New England Patriots.

But this is Gronkowski we’re talking about, so how much of what he said on that broadcast actually was him being serious? According to him, none of it.

“This is seriously a story? Lol,” Gronkowski said in a statement released on Twitter.

“I was just joking around with Sage as I was pretty much the whole time that night when I was co-hosting the show. Wowsers, my co-hosting skills on point!! Lol!! I actually just received my team-issued Surface today from the Bucs and it’s still in the package, and hoping it is all pictures and drawings. I’m pumped to open it one day hopefully soon and follow the arrows and learn where to run to. Gronk run Gronk catch ball. No playbook needed. Hehe.”

This news comes just a few days after Tom Brady was accused of violating NFL rules by going to Bucs assistant Byron Leftwich’s house, though the league didn’t discipline the team.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images