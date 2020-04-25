One of Roger Clemens’ final starts with the Boston Red Sox ended up being one of his most memorable.

With Clemens supposedly creeping up on the “twilight” of his career, he took the mound Sept. 18, 1996, in Detroit. There, in the middle of Tiger Stadium, Clemens recreated his most famous feat, 10 years later, by striking out 20 Tigers.

You can watch Clemens’ dominant performance at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday on NESN. Here are a few things you might have forgotten about that game.

1. It was one of The Rocket’s final games in a Boston uniform

Clemens in spring training of 1996 stated a desire to stay with the Red Sox for the long term. Ultimately, that desire was never satisfied, as Clemens made two more starts after the 20-K game and then hit free agency that offseason. He cashed in big time, signing a surprising three-year contract (with an option for a fourth) with the Toronto Blue Jays of all teams.

2. It was another lightly attended affair

We mentioned ahead of the NESN broadcast of Clemens’ first 20-strikeout game that there weren’t a lot of people at Fenway Park when he did it in 1986. Well, there were even fewer folks on hand for No. 2. The official attendance for that late-summer game in Detroit was a paltry 8,779. It’s not entirely surprising, either: The Tigers were 51-100 entering the game, and the Red Sox were on their way to an 85-win season and a third-place finish.

3. Clemens made history in more ways than one that night

Not only did Clemens tie his own record by striking out 20 Tigers, but he also tied a couple of Red Sox franchise records. Clemens obviously picked up the win, the 192nd of his Red Sox career, tying Cy Young for the most in team history. He also tied Young for career shutouts (38). In fact, Clemens eventually revealed Boston manager Kevin Kennedy told him before the game the Sox might bring in the infield if needed late in the game if the shutout needed to be preserved. Unfortunately for Clemens, though, he wouldn’t be able to break either record, as he wasn’t able to win either of his final two starts of the season.

4. Of course Brad Ausmus was involved

Behind the plate that night for the Tigers in Detroit was 27-year-old catcher Brad Ausmus. By Tigers standards that night, he had a great game, going 1-for-3 and striking out just once. Ausmus also was catching for the Houston Astros in 1998 when Chicago Cubs phenom Kerry Wood struck out 20 (two more strikeouts for Ausmus that day), and then he was managing the Tigers in 2016 when Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck out 20. So Ausmus has been on the wrong side of the feat three of the five times it has been done.

5. Talkin’ Terry

As part of the Tigers’ broadcast, Detroit third base coach (and future Red Sox mananger) Terry Francona gave the scouting report on Clemens.

Despite Clemens’ relative drop-off — he entered the game with a 9-12 record and a 3.83 ERA — Francona raved about Clemens’ ability before saying something that would only get funnier in hindsight.

“We’re gonna have to make him throw a lot of pitches because sometimes the best way to beat him is get him out of there,” Francona said.

When Clemens struck out Travis Fryman to end the game, it was his 151st pitch of the night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images