Missing baseball? So are we.
So to help fill the void a little bit, why not relive some of Eduardo Rodriguez’s dominance from 2019?
The Red Sox southpaw was Boston’s best pitcher last season with a 19-6 record and 3.81 ERA. He came one win shy of 20 on his last start of the regular season. But during what was a mediocre year for the Sox, Rodriguez made it a bit more enjoyable.
Check out some of his 2019 highlights and stats to show just how stellar his season was:
Missing Eddie, so here's a reminder of his 2019 season: pic.twitter.com/y8H8n3gVOY
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2020
Hopefully he’ll be able to pick up when (and if) the 2020 season begins.
More Red Sox: MLB.com (Unsurprisingly) Names Ted Williams As Red Sox’s Best Left Fielder
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images