Missing baseball? So are we.

So to help fill the void a little bit, why not relive some of Eduardo Rodriguez’s dominance from 2019?

The Red Sox southpaw was Boston’s best pitcher last season with a 19-6 record and 3.81 ERA. He came one win shy of 20 on his last start of the regular season. But during what was a mediocre year for the Sox, Rodriguez made it a bit more enjoyable.

Check out some of his 2019 highlights and stats to show just how stellar his season was:

Hopefully he’ll be able to pick up when (and if) the 2020 season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images