Manny Ramirez is eyeing a baseball comeback.

While it’s not for Major League Baseball, it’s still impressive given Ramirez is 47 years old.

The former Boston Red Sox left fielder said in an interview with The Taiwan Times that a goal of his for 2020 is to “find a roster spot” on a team in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

It’s been a while since Ramirez has played baseball, but his agent Hector Zepeda Jr. said the soon-to-be-48-year-old “hasn’t lost his touch.”

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Ramirez wants to be a designated hitter or DH coach.

“He hasn’t lost his touch,” Zepeda said, via Heyman. “He’s still got it. He just wants the opportunity.”

Zepeda posted a video of Ramirez batting Wednesday, which you can view here.

Still looks pretty good to us.

Only time will tell if Ramirez indeed will step back into the batter’s box in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images