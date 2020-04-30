Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is off too an interesting start in Tampa Bay.

The new Buccaneers quarterback was found working out in a closed public park, and then accidentally walked into the wrong person’s home when trying to pick up an offensive playbook from Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

While the incident made many laugh on social media, apparently some NFL teams weren’t pleased with Brady’s meeting with Leftwich. Although some weren’t happy, the NFL reportedly won’t discipline Brady or the Buccaneers.

