It’s been nearly three months since Major League Baseball released its report on the Houston Astros sign-stealing investigation, which implicated Alex Cora and ultimately led to the manager’s departure from the Boston Red Sox.

Still, we have no answers regarding a potential suspension for Cora or a separate investigation into whether the Red Sox illegally stole signs during their 2018 World Series-winning season.

And that needs to change, says NESN’s Tom Caron.

“I know there are more important things in the world right now than a cheating scandal, a sign-stealing scandal, but it’s time baseball announces it, because soon — we hope — we’ll be talking about a new schedule and new rules and changes to baseball,” Caron said in his latest “TC’s Two Cents” segment. “The Red Sox and Cora don’t need to be dealing with this in the middle of that.”

Check out the video above to hear the rest of “TC’s Two Cents,” which also takes into consideration whether Cora eventually could return to the Red Sox without ever missing a game.

