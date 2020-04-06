Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The golf world has teamed together to set a new schedule for the rest of 2020.

Following multiple postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 virus, the PGA Tour schedule now has a new look. The most notable announcements from the release of the new schedule include the cancellation of The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, on July 16-19. Also, the Masters has been officially given the date of Nov. 9-15 in Augusta, Ga. It was originally scheduled for April 9-12.

Here’s the official statement from The Masters:

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game." Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020

The PGA Tour is expected to begin in June with no fans in attendance at Memorial, as reported by Golf Digest. The Ryder Cup’s date has been reconfirmed by the PGA of America.

Here are some of the highlights of the updated schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season, including majors and the Ryder Cup.

June 15-21: PGA Tour Event At Memorial (not confirmed)

July 13-19: The Open Championship has been canceled.

Aug. 3-9: PGA Championship

Sept. 15-20: U.S. Open

Sept. 22-27: Ryder Cup

Nov. 9-15: The Masters

Golf fans can hope that with this release of a new schedule, it is only a matter of time before the sport officially returns.

Thumbnail photo via Scott K. Brown/Augusta National/Handout USA TODAY Sports Images