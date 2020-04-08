These days, Tom Brady tackles life at full speed.

However, there was a time when he occasionally took a pause for the cause.

Brady’s interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday produced many fascinating nuggets about the greatest quarterback in NFL history. At one point, when talking about why he rarely over-indulged during high school, Brady revealed even he used to smoke marijuana during his teenage years.

“My dad was always available to me, so in a way when I did those things, I really felt guilty,” Brady said. “If I woke up the next morning with a hangover, I just felt guilty about it. I never was really indulging. I definitely had my fun in high school, with partying and drinking and smoking weed on occasion, but as it got later in my high school life, those became less and less and less.”

It’s probably safe to assume weed currently isn’t a part of the TB12 diet.

But hey, given Brady’s affinity for non-traditional wellness methods, would a mid-life foray into alternative medicines really shock anyone? His good friend Rob Gronkowski already has one foot in the door.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images