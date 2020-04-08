Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven’t been in Tampa Bay long, but the power couple is already making an impact on their new community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They did so by donating a significant amount of meals to a local foundation called Feeding Tampa Bay.

The charity tweeted its thanks to the new Tampa Bay quarterback and his supermodel wife Wednesday, and thus brought publicity to the generous contribution.

“We welcome @TomBrady, @GiseleOfficial and their family to our community and thank them as they #StandwithFTB by providing 750,000 meals to support our children, families and seniors throughout the 10 – county region that we serve,” the organization tweeted.

The good deed flew under the radar a bit as an interview between Brady and Howard Stern provided a rare look into his marriage with Bündchen and his decision to leave the Patriots among other topics.

Still, it comes as no surprise given the couple’s philanthropic history.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images