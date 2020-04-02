After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the Patriots has come to an end. But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with New England.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back at one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1.

Now, let’s relive his No. 10 moment when he became the oldest player in NFL history to win the MVP award.

Brady never was officially nicknamed “The History Maker” but it sure seems to fit.

Brady showed the NFL world that age really is just a number in 2017 when he managed to win the AP NFL MVP award at the age of 40. That not only made him the oldest player to ever do so but furthered his stake in being known as the greatest of all-time.

The statistics that Brady put up in his 40-year-old season made people realize he really wasn’t going anywhere. He led the entire NFL in passing yards that season with 4,577 and 32 touchdowns to follow. He managed to do so without Julian Edelman, who missed the all of 2017 due to an ACL tear suffered in the preseason. His main targets consisted of Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, and James White.

Brady led the New England Patriots to a 13-3 record and the Super Bowl before coming up short to the Philadelphia Eagles en route to winning the MVP.

