Max Kellerman fully expects Tom Brady to inspire positive change in Tampa Bay, but he doesn’t believe the six-time Super Bowl champion will be the most impactful NFC South quarterback in the upcoming season.

The “First Take” co-host believes that honor goes to Drew Brees, who put off retirement this offseason and re-signed with the Saints. While Brady very well could help the Bucs snap their lengthy postseason drought, Kellerman thinks Brees still is capable of leading New Orleans to the Super Bowl.

“Tom Brady is replacing a guy who was not competent,” Kellerman said Thursday on ESPN. “What was it, 112 points to the opposition through interceptions? Jameis Winston, that’s not a competent starting quarterback and Brady is at least that still. So, given his weapons, that will have a big movement in terms of wins and losses. But the biggest impact, that includes playoffs and everything — I still think it’s Drew Brees.

“I think Drew Brees is better than Tom Brady right now. Not a greater career, of course, but still an exceptionally accurate passer, still plays in the dome eight games a season. By the way, improved with Emmanuel Sanders. … So I would say given what’s around him, given how accurate he still is, given the Saints’ Super Bowl ambitions, I think it’s Drew Brees.”

We probably shouldn’t be surprised by Kellerman’s answer because, you know, “the cliff.”

