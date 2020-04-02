With the idea of joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay nixed, Antonio Brown might have shifted his focus as it pertains to his next landing spot.

The idea of Brown signing with the Ravens has flooded minds across the football world after pictures and videos surfaced of the wide receiver working out with Lamar Jackson and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, AB’s cousin. While the seven-time Pro Bowl selection seemingly could serve as another weapon for the reigning NFL MVP, Booger MacFarland believes Baltimore should steer clear.

“The Ravens are a running football team. Wide receivers only account for 21 percent of their offense. They don’t want to throw the football,” McFarland said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “When you talk to wide receivers, two things they’re concerned about: their numbers and their money. So when you look at all that, think about this: Antonio Brown being in Baltimore and them running the football and he not getting his numbers, his money. To me, it’s just not a really, really good fit. I think in the end, he’s gonna have to go somewhere where they can throw the football and he can be happy. He’s not gonna be happy blocking safeties all year long.”

Greeny asked @ESPNBooger if the Ravens should sign Antonio Brown, and he kept it all the way 💯 pic.twitter.com/LD7wMB7Nv0 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 2, 2020

McFarland’s reasoning makes plenty of sense. But the fact of the matter is, Brown likely would raise trouble with any team, even one with a pass-happy offense. Brown’s NFL playing days might be not over, but one has to imagine his list of suitors at this point is fairly small.

