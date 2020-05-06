Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA practice facilities have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But two Philadelphia stars received permission to use the 76ers’ facility.

Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have been utilizing the Camden, NJ building, according to 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

“Ben and others have been given permission to use our facility,” he said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “It is essential that they can get the proper equipment to work out and rehab. So that’s where he’s been. He’s been doing that ever since the first week. We were able to get him access there.

“Embiid has been working out (in the practice facility),” Brand added. “You know he’s conditioning. He’s focused. He’s asking about when his trainer can come in, when he can get on the court. I wouldn’t bet against him. He’s going to be ready and ramped up.”

Some facilities are set to open Friday as some states’ stay-at-home orders are loosened.

Simmons has been sidelined with a back injury, but is expected to be good to go should the 2019-20 season resume.

