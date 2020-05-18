Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady clearly indoctrinated Brandin Cooks in the TB12 method when the two were teammates with the New England Patriots.

Brady on Monday revealed a new plant-based immune booster that prompted significant backlash on social media — perhaps rightfully so. But Cooks, who played with Brady in 2017, responded by presenting Brady with a rather bizarre dietary request.

Here’s Brady’s Instagram post about the new TB12 product:

And here’s Cooks’ reply:

“Send them TB12 purple carrots like old times.”

Rather than discuss the potential benefits of eating purple carrots, we’ll leave you with this fan’s reply to Cooks’ comment:

