Tom Brady clearly indoctrinated Brandin Cooks in the TB12 method when the two were teammates with the New England Patriots.

Brady on Monday revealed a new plant-based immune booster that prompted significant backlash on social media — perhaps rightfully so. But Cooks, who played with Brady in 2017, responded by presenting Brady with a rather bizarre dietary request.

Here’s Brady’s Instagram post about the new TB12 product:

And here’s Cooks’ reply:

“Send them TB12 purple carrots like old times.”

Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks

Instagram/Tombrady

Rather than discuss the potential benefits of eating purple carrots, we’ll leave you with this fan’s reply to Cooks’ comment:

Brandin Cooks fan comment

Instagram/TomBrady

