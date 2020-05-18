Tom Brady clearly indoctrinated Brandin Cooks in the TB12 method when the two were teammates with the New England Patriots.
Brady on Monday revealed a new plant-based immune booster that prompted significant backlash on social media — perhaps rightfully so. But Cooks, who played with Brady in 2017, responded by presenting Brady with a rather bizarre dietary request.
Here’s Brady’s Instagram post about the new TB12 product:
Over the years I’ve learned how important it is to be proactive and take care of my own body. Eating healthy, staying hydrated and being active in combination with the right supplements have helped me stay at my very best. Today I’m proud to announce the latest from @tb12sports to help us all stay at our best. Protect is our new immunity blend supplement created to help support a healthy immune system. This product was designed to provide exactly what you need to stay healthy, strong and resilient for whatever comes your way.
And here’s Cooks’ reply:
“Send them TB12 purple carrots like old times.”
Rather than discuss the potential benefits of eating purple carrots, we’ll leave you with this fan’s reply to Cooks’ comment:
